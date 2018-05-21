Gardaí renew appeal to help trace missing 14-year-old from Dublin

Gardaí have renewed an appeal for the public's help in tracing a missing 14-year-old from Dublin.

Jamie Walsh was last seen in Tallaght on Saturday, May 12 at 11pm.

Jamie is described as being 5"4", brown hair and slim build.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on (01) 666-6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

- Digital Desk