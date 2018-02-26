Gardaí renew appeal to find boy, 16, missing since November

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for the public’s help to find 16-year-old Ned Cash Connors.

Ned is missing from Sandyford, Dublin 18.

He was last seen on November 29, 2017 boarding an inbound Luas at Kilmacud Luas stop.

He is 5’ 3” in height, slim build, with sandy brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen he was wearing a grey tracksuit and runners.

Gardaí believe that Ned is known to frequent the Athlone/Mullingar area of Westmeath or perhaps Bray/Dublin.

Anyone who has seen Ned or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Dundrum Garda Station on 01-666 5600, The Garda Confidential Phone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

- Digital Desk