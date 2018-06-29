Gardaí renew appeal over suspected fatal hit and run in Cork

Gardaí in Mallow have issued a renewed appeal for information in connection with a suspected fatal hit and run in Co Cork.

67-year-old Alister Hines was discovered on the side of the road at Ballybane, Liscarroll shortly before 9.30am on June 17.

No arrests have been made to date and gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Speaking at Mallow garda station, Inspector Brian Goulding said: "We would like to thank members of the public who have provided information to date and are again appealing to anyone with information to contact us.

"We are particularly appealing to motorists who travelled on the road from Castlecor to John’s Bridge on the morning of the incident between 1am and 9.30am to come forward.”

- Digital Desk