Gardaí renew appeal over 17-year-old girl missing since June

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information on the whereabouts of a 17-year-old girl missing since June.

Natasha McNeil has been missing since Thursday, June 21.

Natasha is described as being 160cm (5'2'') with a slim build. She has brown hair and tattoos on her right ankle and wrists.

She was last seen near Heuston Railway Station in Dublin.

Gardaí say Natasha may be frequenting the Ennis, Co. Clare area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Henry Garda Station, Limerick on 061 212400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.