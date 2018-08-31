Gardaí renew appeal for witnesses following fatal M1 crash

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for witnesses to a fatal road traffic collision which occurred on the M1 in the early hours of Thursday morning.

A male motorcyclist was fatally injured when he was involved in a collision with a truck between Junction 5 and Junction 4 of the main Dublin to Belfast road at approximately 12.55am.

The driver of the truck was uninjured.

Gardaí are appealing for any motorists travelling southbound on the M1 between 12.30am and 1.00am, and in particular, drivers who have dash cams or recording equipment to contact them.

Gardaí can be contacted at Balbriggan garda station on 01-6664500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Digital Desk