Gardaí renew appeal for witnesses following death of man in Bray

Gardaí are renewing their appeal for witnesses after the death of a 45-year-old man in Bray, Co Wicklow.

Vincent Kelly was found unconscious with a serious head injury outside a hotel on Main Street at around 2am on Saturday, June 9.

He was later pronounced dead at Beaumont hospital.

A man in his 40s who was arrested yesterday has since been released without charge and a file is being prepared for the DPP.

