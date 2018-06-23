Gardaí renew appeal for witnesses following death of man in Bray
23/06/2018 - 10:06:00Back to Ireland Home
Gardaí are renewing their appeal for witnesses after the death of a 45-year-old man in Bray, Co Wicklow.
Vincent Kelly was found unconscious with a serious head injury outside a hotel on Main Street at around 2am on Saturday, June 9.
He was later pronounced dead at Beaumont hospital.
A man in his 40s who was arrested yesterday has since been released without charge and a file is being prepared for the DPP.
Digital Desk
Join the conversation - comment here