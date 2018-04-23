Gardaí renew appeal for teen missing from Mayo

Gardaí in Belmullet, Co Mayo have renewed their appeal for missing person Paddy McDonagh, 16.

Paddy is missing from Belderrig, Ballina since approximately 7pm on April 3.

He is described as being of slight build and 5’11’’ in height.

Paddy has blue eyes and short brown hair.

When last seen he was wearing a grey/green padded jacket and black tracksuit bottoms with a grey stripe.

Anyone who has seen Paddy or who can help locate him is asked to contact Belmullet Garda Station on 097 81910, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.