Gardaí renew appeal for potentially vital witness to fatal Clare crash

By Patrick Flynn

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for a potentially vital witness to a fatal collision in Co Clare on Tuesday that claimed the life of a well-known father-of-three.

The motorist is believed to have been driving parallel to a van and truck that collided close to the southbound off-ramp on the M18 motorway near Ennis.

Michael Fogarty (57) from Crusheen was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision which happened at 12.48pm. Mr Fogarty’s red Ford Transit van left the road and overturned on its side before smashing into a lighting pole. The driver of a white Volvo articulated lorry was uninjured.

Investigating officers believe that the driver of a dark saloon car which was passing alongside the van and truck at the time of the collision could be key to helping them establish what happened.

Inspector Kieran Ruane of Ennis Garda station said: “We are very eager to speak to the driver of an Opel Insignia that we believe was parallel with the vehicles at the time of the crash and could be a key witness to assist us with the investigation.”

“The vehicle was a saloon model of the Opel Insignia or may have been a Vauxhall Insignia and we believe it was a male driver who was on his own. He may be a resident of Co Clare or might have been passing through on the motorway network but should that driver recall being at the location at the time we would ask him to contact Ennis Garda station,” Insp’ Ruane added.

The Inspector also confirmed that the driver they wish to speak to is solely a witness and not involved in the incident.

“The driver would have been in an ideal position to see what occurred and what led to the collision. We have a number of other witnesses who observed the crash taking place and they have identified that this vehicle would have been in a key position to tell us what exactly happened prior to the collision taking place,” Insp’ Ruane said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ennis garda station on (065) 6848100 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.