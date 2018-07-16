Gardaí renew appeal for Mayo teenager missing for over three months

Gardaí in Co. Mayo are renewing their appeal for help in finding a missing 16-year-old boy.

Paddy McDonagh was last seen on April 3 in Balderrig, Ballina, at around 7pm.

He is described as being of slight build and five foot 11 inches tall with blue eyes and short brown hair.

When last seen he was wearing a grey/green padded jacket and black tracksuit bottoms with a grey stripe.