Gardaí renew appeal for Mayo teenager missing for over three months
16/07/2018 - 17:01:23
Gardaí in Co. Mayo are renewing their appeal for help in finding a missing 16-year-old boy.
Paddy McDonagh was last seen on April 3 in Balderrig, Ballina, at around 7pm.
He is described as being of slight build and five foot 11 inches tall with blue eyes and short brown hair.
When last seen he was wearing a grey/green padded jacket and black tracksuit bottoms with a grey stripe.