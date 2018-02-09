Gardaí renew appeal for information surrounding Jason Molyneux murder

Gardaí investigating the murder of Jason Molyneux in Dublin are looking for dash cam footage in a bid to trace those responsible.

The 27 year old was shot in the north inner city on Tuesday last week - in a feud-related killing.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who saw a white Renault Kangoo van with a 10 D registration near James Larkin House on that night to come forward.

Detectives also want to speak to anyone who spotted the vehicle being abandoned in front of Fisherman's Wharf apartments near the eastlink bridge shortly before 10pm.

They particularly want to hear from taxi drivers or other professional drivers who were in the area and may have dash cam footage that could help in the inquiry.