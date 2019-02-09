Gardaí renew appeal for information on Donegal murder from seven years ago

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information about the murder of a man in Co. Donegal seven years ago.

They believe there are people living in the area who could help in their investigation.

Andrew Allen.

24-year-old Andrew Allen was killed in front of his partner at his home at the Links View Park in Buncrana at around 9.20pm on February 9, 2012.

He received a number of gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A silver Vauxhall Cavalier, thought to be involved in the murder, was found on fire nearby at Churchbrea in Fahan shortly after the shooting.

Gardaí believe a number of people were involved in the planning of the murder, the destruction of evidence and the protection of those involved.

A number of people have already been arrested and questioned, but investigators believe the people who carried out the murder travelled to Buncrana from Derry City that evening.

Gardaí said: "If you have any information in relation the killers Gardaí are asking you to do the right thing and come forward to assist in securing justice for Andrew.

"Many people have been arrested and questioned over the past seven years and An Garda Siochana are grateful for all those who have assisted the investigation.

"If you have any information and have yet to come forward don’t delay any longer, please contact the incident room at Buncrana on 074 93 20540 or use the Confidential line 1800 666 111."