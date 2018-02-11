Gardaí renew appeal for information on 2008 murder

Gardaí are renewing their appeal over the murder of Andrew Burns in Donegal.

The 27 year-old was murdered at Donnyloop in Castlefin 10 years ago.

Between 7.05pm and 7.15pm on February 12, 2008, a number of young people from the village of Clady (on the Tyrone/Donegal border) were walking the half mile journey to the village of Donnyloop, Castlefin, Co Donegal.

As they approached Donnyloop, they heard gunshots. Moments later, they observed a man staggering in the roadway of Donnyloop village.

A man was seen running towards the nearby church car park. Two cars were then seen leaving Donnyloop, travelling back towards Northern Ireland in the direction of Clady village.

One of these vehicles is described as a black car or a very dark red car, while the second is described as a silver-coloured car.

The man who had been staggering fell to the ground in the middle of the roadway.

He was attended to by the young walkers and a number of other passers-by, who came upon the scene. It was discovered that this man, had received gunshot wounds.

He was subsequently identified as Mr Andrew Burns. He was pronounced dead at 7.58pm.

One person has been convicted of this murder however Gardaí believe that a number of people were involved in this occurrence.

An Garda Síochána are grateful for all the witnesses that have come forward and made statements, however Gardaí believe that there are still people who have information which may assist with the investigation.

Gardaí wish to appeal for anyone with information, no matter how insignificant, it may seem to come forward to assist with the investigation.

Please contact the Incident Room at Letterkenny Garda Station on 0035374 91 67100 or 0035374 91 67170 or any Garda Station or use the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111.

- Digital desk