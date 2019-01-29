Gardaí renew appeal for information on 2005 murder of Shaun Duffy

Gardaí in Donegal have issued a renewed appeal for information into the murder of 36-year-old Shaun Duffy in 2005.

Mr Duffy was murdered in his home at Meenacross, Dungloe, Co Donegal on the morning of January 29, 2005.

Mr Duffy returned home at 2.30am on January 29 after a night out and was attacked and stabbed to death.

Investigating gardaí continue to appeal for information in this case.

They believe that a number of people have yet to come forward who may now be in a position to assist in bringing those responsible to justice.

Gardaí have thanked all those who came forward and assisted with the investigation to date.

Gardaí say "it is never too late to do the right thing and assist in bring Shaun’s killer or killers to justice".

Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room at Milford Garda Station on 074 91 53114 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.