Gardaí renew appeal for information on 1977 disappearance of Mary Boyle

There is a fresh appeal for information over the disappearance of six-year-old Mary Boyle 41 years ago.

The Donegal schoolgirl went missing on March 18, 1977 from Cashelard in Ballyshannon.

On the anniversary of her disappearance, Gardaí say they want anyone who has "tangible evidence" to help advance the investigation to come forward.

An Garda Síochána said they "remain committed to this important investigation" and can be contacted at Ballyshannon Garda Station on 071 9858530 or the Garda Confidential Line, 1800 666 111.

- Digital desk