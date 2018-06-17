Gardaí renew appeal for information in relation to the murder of Mikolaj Wilk in Ballincollig

Gardaí have renewed their appeal in relation to the murder of Mikolaj Wilk at The Bridge House, Maglin, Ballincollig on June 10, 2018.

Gardaí continue to appeal to taxi and hackney drivers that were operating in the Maglin, Ballincollig, Ballinora and Waterfall areas on the night of the incident who have not come forward.

In particular, they wish to speak to a driver who picked up three women at a pub in the Wilton area through a booking on a Taxi app and drove to Waterfall, dropping two of the women along the way.

Gardaí wish to thank the public for their assistance in the investigation so far.

Witnesses, or anyone who can assist with the investigation, are asked to contact Gurranabraher Garda Station on 021- 4946200, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

