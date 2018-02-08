Gardai renew appeal for information following Donegal murder six years ago

Gardai have issued a renewed appeal for information about the murder of a man in county Donegal six years ago.

They believe there are people living in the area who could help in their investigation.

24-year-old Andrew Allen was killed in front of his partner at his home at the Links View Park in Buncrana at around 9:20pm on 9th February 2012.

He received a number of gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A silver Vauxhall Cavalier, thought to be involved in the murder, was found on fire nearby at Churchbrea in Fahan shortly after the shooting.

Gardai believe a number of people were involved in the planning of the murder, the destruction of evidence and the protection of those involved.

A nunber of people have already been arrested and questioned - but investigators believe there are still people in Buncrana and in Derry City who have information that could help.

They're appealing to anyone with information - particularly those who saw suspicious activity at the scene before the shooting or about the burning car - to contact them.