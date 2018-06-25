Gardaí renew appeal for information after man dies following Dublin hit-and-run

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information following the death of a man in a hit-and-run in County Dublin.

The pedestrian in his 30s was injured on the Rahtbeale Road in Swords at around 1.30am yesterday morning. He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

He was hit by a dark coloured car which drove off in the direction of Ashbourne in County Meath.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the area between 10pm on Saturday night and 2am Sunday to get in touch with them.

Detectives are particularly interested in any dashcam footage that might be able to help their investigation.

Yesterday, local Fianna Fáil Senator Lorraine-Clifford Lee called for witnesses to get in touch with local Gardaí.

"This incident is a living nightmare for this young man’s family," said Senator Clifford Lee.

"Hit-and-runs are despicable and disgraceful. My heart goes out to his family and friends at this very sad time.

"Gardaí are currently seeking information from witnesses who may have been on the road at the same time as the accident or who may have seen a dark-coloured saloon vehicle leave the scene in the direction of Ashbourne.

"I would implore anyone who has any information to get in touch with Swords Garda Station."

Witnesses are asked to contact the Incident Room at Swords Garda Station on 01 6664700, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line at 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

- Digital Desk