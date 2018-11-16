Gardaí renew appeal for help to find man missing for more than two weeks

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for help in finding a man missing from Newbridge in Co. Kildare.

Officers have said 35-year-old Khalid Elmusbahi was reported missing on October 30.

He was last seen on October 28 at around 9.30am on Main St, Piercetown, Newbridge.

He is described as being five feet seven inches tall, of medium build with brown eyes, a dark moustache, and tight-cut black hair.

When last seen he was wearing a green tracksuit top, green pants, a Superdry black jacket and dark coloured boots.

Anyone who has seen Khalid or who can help in finding him is asked to contact Newbridge Garda Station on (045) 440180, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.