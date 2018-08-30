Gardaí renew appeal for help in locating missing teen Kalem Murphy

Gardaí are renewing their appeal for assistance in locating 17-year-old Kalem Murphy who is missing from Wexford.

Kalem was last seen on Thursday, August 16 at approximately 7.40pm in Wexford town.

He is described as being 5' 10" in height, of slim build with blonde hair, and was last seen wearing white jeans with cuts in the knees, a blue t-shirt, a cream jacket and burgundy runners.

Gardaí say Kalem may have travelled to Dublin and is known to frequent Dublin City Centre and the Lucan area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wexford garda station on 053 9165200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Kalem Murphy

Digital Desk