Gardaí renew appeal for girl, 14, missing from Tipperary since St Patrick's Day

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for help to find missing person Elisha Gault.

Elisha, 14, is missing from Carrick On Suir since 10pm on March 17.

She is between 5'10" and 6' tall with blue eyes and dyed blonde hair.

Gardaí are requesting the following: That all householders, businesses and landowners in the Carrick On Suir area check their gardens, outhouses, sheds and buildings;

That any associates or friends of Elisha Gault that have not yet spoken to Gardaí make contact with Clonmel Garda Station to leave their details;

That any private houses in the vicinity of Carrickbeg/Dillon Bridge check their CCTV and provide to Gardaí at Clonmel/Carrick On Suir;

Anyone with dash cam footage from their vehicles who travelled through Carrick On Suir on the night of March 17/18.

Anyone with any information or sightings is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052-6177640, the Garda Confidential Line on on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

- Digital Desk