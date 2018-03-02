Gardaí renew appeal for boy, 17, missing from Dublin

Garda are renewing their appeal in relation to missing person Cian Mulhall.

17-year-old Cian is missing from Swords, Co. Dublin and was last seen on Monday, February 26.

Cian is 5'10", with brown hair and blue eyes.

Cian was wearing a grey tracksuit and grey/black runners when he was last seen.

Anyone with information about Cian's whereabouts is being asked to contact Swords Garda Station on 01-666-4700, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line on 1800-666-111, or any Garda station

Cian Mulhall

- Digital Desk