Gardaí release men without charge in connection with Dublin gun seizure
Two men have been released following a firearm seizure in Dublin.
A handgun was discovered yesterday during the raid of a house in Clondalkin.
The planned search of a house in the Woodavens area was part of an intelligence-led operation.
Two suspects in their 30s and 40s were arrested but have since been released without charge.
Gardaí say a file is being prepared for the DPP.
Digital Desk
