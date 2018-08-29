Gardaí release men without charge in connection with Dublin gun seizure

Two men have been released following a firearm seizure in Dublin.

A handgun was discovered yesterday during the raid of a house in Clondalkin.

The planned search of a house in the Woodavens area was part of an intelligence-led operation.

Two suspects in their 30s and 40s were arrested but have since been released without charge.

Gardaí say a file is being prepared for the DPP.

Digital Desk