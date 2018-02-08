Gardai release images of van used in fatal gangland shooting of Jason Molyneux

Gardaí have issued details of a van they think may have been used in the murder of Jason Molyneux last week.

They've released pictures of a white Renault Kangoo with a 10 D registration, and are appealing for witnesses who may have seen it on the day of the shooting.

Detectives are hoping to hear from people who may have seen it near James Larkin House on the evening of January 30th.

The 27 year old was shot dead at the flats complex at 9.40 that night.

They're also looking for witnesses who saw the vehicle shortly afterwards near the East Link toll bridge in front of Fishermams Wharf apartments.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone using dash cams or go pro cameras in the area to come forward.

- Digital Desk