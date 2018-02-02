Gardaí release CCTV images of car used in Hutch - Kinahan feud shooting

Gardaí investigating the murder of Derek Coakley Hutch have released CCTV images of the car they believe was used by the suspects.

Derek Hutch, also known as Derek Coakley, was shot dead at the Bridgeview Halting Site in Ronanstown almost two weeks ago.

The 27-year-old had previously been warned his life was in danger. The father-of-two was buried in Glasnevin Cemetery and is survived by his mother Noleen, his partner Nikita, his children and his brother Nathan.

He is the 14th victim of the ongoing Hutch - Kinahan feud in the city.

Detectives are trying to establish the movements of a black Toyota Avensis registration 04-D-72956 in the days prior to the murder, and the hours immediately after it.

It is believed that those involved in the murder transferred to the Avensis at Crag Avenue, Clondalkin, Dublin 22 after setting fire to a VW Golf, registration 05-CE-1675, which was used in the murder.

The Avensis was then found on fire at Snowdrop Walk, Darndale, Dublin 17 at 6.25pm on the January 20, just over three hours after the murder.

The vehicle was sold on by its previous owner on January 16, 2018.

Officers are appealing to anyone who may have seen the vehicle between then and when it was found on fire at Snowdrop Walk to contact them at Lucan Garda Station 01-6667300, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.