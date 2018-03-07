Gardaí release 11 men and women arrested in connection with alleged sexual exploitation of children

Eleven people arrested by gardaí as part of an investigation into alleged sexual exploitation of children have been released without charge.

Files will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Last Monday, gardaí from Newcastle West, Bruff, Henry Street, Mayorstone Park and Roxboro Road, in conjunction with the Limerick Divisional Protective Services Unit arrested 11 adults (six women and five men ranging in ages 20s to 70s) as part of an investigation into alleged sexual exploitation of children who were resident in the Newcastle West Garda District.

All 11 were arrested in Limerick, Tipperary and Kerry and were detained at various Garda Stations in Limerick, Cork and Clare under the provisions of Section 4 – Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The investigation is ongoing.

- Digital desk