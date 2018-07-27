Gardaí raid properties as part of operation targeting drug-dealing in Limerick
By David Raleigh
Gardaí raided two properties today as part of an investigation targeting the alleged sale and supply of drugs in the Limerick region, sources revealed.
The properties were searched by officers attached to the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB), during a planned “intelligence-led” operation.
According to a well-placed source, the investigation is focussed on property assets, which garda sources said is linked to the alleged proceeds of drug dealing in the Limerick region.
As part of the garda probe, CAB officers located and seized documents arising out of today’s searches.
Responding to a query about this morning's property raids, a garda spokeswoman stated: “I can confirm that CAB conducted two residential searches in Co Limerick this morning, Friday, July 27, 2018, targeting the assets and activities of criminals in the area.
“No arrests were made.”
“The investigation is ongoing,” the spokeswoman said.
