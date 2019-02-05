Gardaí raid 23 addresses in 11 counties in child porn investigation
Gardaí targeting the possession and distribution of child pornography has searched 23 addresses around the country.
Under Operation Ketch, searches took place in 11 counties between February 1 and 4.
Digital material has been seized for forensic examination at all addresses.
Follow-up searches are expected to be carried out in the next few days.
- Breakdown of counties where searches have taken place:
- Dublin 6
- Cork 6
- Monaghan 2
- Donegal 2
- Clare 1
- Carlow 1
- Cavan 1
- Meath 1
- Louth 1
- Limerick 1
- Kerry 1