Gardaí question man in relation to seizure of €40,000 worth of suspected cannabis resin

Gardaí are questioning a man in relation to the operations and activities of organised criminal gangs in Limerick.

The man, in his 30s, who was arrested Monday, is also being questioned about the seizure of €40,000 worth of suspected cannabis resin yesterday.

Elite garda officers attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and Special Crime Task Force intercepted a car on the M7 outside Limerick shortly after 4pm yesterday.

The seizure of €40,000 worth of suspected cannabis resin. Picture supplied by An Garda Síochána.

A number of wrapped packages containing €40,000 worth of suspected cannabis resin were recovered at the scene.

The arrested man is being questioned at Henry Street garda station.

“As part of an ongoing investigation into organised criminal gangs in the Limerick Garda Division, gardaí have arrested a man in his 30s and seized approximately €40,000 euro worth of suspected cannabis herb on the 28 January 2019,” a Garda spokesman said.

“Shortly after 4pm, gardaí from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the Special Crime Taskforce stopped and searched a car just off the M7 motorway in Limerick.”

“During the course of the search gardaí seized suspected cannabis herb worth approximately €40,000. The suspected drugs will now be sent for analysis.”

READ MORE: Funeral details announced for tragic Donegal quartet who died in crash

The suspect is “detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996,” the spokesman added.

The Special Crime Task Force was established as an organisational wide response to coordinate, support and enhance the existing Garda effort to combat organised crime.

The unit is controlled and coordinated by the Garda Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and its main function is to adopt an intelligence led, focused and targeted approach in respect of individuals and groups engaged in organised crime.