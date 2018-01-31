Gardaí question man in connection with murder of Irene White

Gardaí are continuing to question a man in connection with the murder of Irene White in County Louth.

He was arrested yesterday by Gardaí investigating the killing of the mother-of-three at her Dundalk home in 2005.

On Monday, 34-year-old Anthony Lambe was given a life sentence, after he pleaded guilty to the murder.

The court was told Lambe had been asked to commit the murder on behalf of another person.

