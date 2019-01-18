Gardaí question man in connection with alleged sexual assault at Dublin hotel
Gardaí investigating an alleged sexual assault in Dublin last month have arrested a man.
The alleged sexual assault is said to have taken place at a hotel in Dublin on December 10.
A man was detained yesterday at Dundrum Garda Station after he presented himself to Gardaí and he has since been released without charge.
Investigations are ongoing and a file is being prepared for the DPP.