Gardaí pursuing several lines of inquiry in machete murder case, inquest hears

By Olivia Kelleher

A Polish man who was killed by a machete-wielding gang of masked men at his home in Cork died of haemorrhage and shock due to multiple blows with a sharp weapon associated with a traumatic brain injury, his inquest has heard.

Mikolaj Wilk (aged 35) received extensive wounds to his body when he was set upon by the men at his home in Ballincollig, Co. Cork, on June 20 last.

At his inquest Assistant State Pathologist, Dr Margaret Bolster said the body was identified to her as that of Mr Wilk of Bridge House, Maglin, Co Cork. After she gave the cause of death the inquest was adjourned for mention until April 4, 2019.

Det. Inspector Vincent O'Sullivan indicated that several lines of investigation are being pursued in relation to the death.

The GRA has previously confirmed that 15 gardaí have received counselling since they saw the murder scene.

Forensics at the scene of the killing in June. Pic: Larry Cummins.

A GoFundMe page set up for Elzbieta Wilk, the widow of the deceased, and the couple's children has raised thousands of euro. The family have since returned to Poland.

In late June nine vehicles and seven properties in Cork were searched as part of the probe into the murder of Mr Wilk.

Phones and computers were also seized. No arrests have been made in relation to the murder.

Mrs Wilk had to undergo tendon surgery after one of her hands was cut by a machete during the attack. Three of her fingers were almost severed in the attack.

Mikolaj Wilk was a popular local gardener who ran his own firm, H&S Services, having been based in Ireland for over a decade.

Gardaí at the crime scene in June. Pic: Denis Minihane

Two remembrance masses have been held since his death at the St Augustine's Church in Cork city centre and in the Church of St Mary and St John.

It is understood the funeral of the deceased was held in his native Poland.

Mr Wilk grew up in Poznan in Poland and was not known either to gardaí or to police in his own country. There is no known motive for the murder.