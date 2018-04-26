Gardaí need until end of 2019 to clear child abuse images backlog

Gardaí say it will be the end of next year before the backlog in examining computers suspected of containing child abuse images, will be eliminated.

Previously there was a delay of up to six years in having these devices forensically examined.

Senior Gardaí moved to reassure the Policing Authority that where a child is in danger - those cases are prioritised.

Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll explains why it can take so long.

Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll.

He said: "In one case an operation the amount of images is in excess of 100,000 and we have to examine those in detail.

"We, above anything else, want to ensure there is no person who is a victim, whose image has been discovered by us, where we could intervene and prevent any further abuse."