Gardaí need help locating missing Carlow man

Gardai are seeking the publics help in tracing a man missing from his home in Carlow.

29-year-old Philip Power was last seen in Borris yesterday evening at 7pm

Philip is described as being 5 foot 11 inches tall, of medium build with dark brown hair. He was last seen wearing a burgundy coloured hoody, dark jeans and navy converse runners.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 9136620, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.