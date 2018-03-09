Gardaí make three arrests and recover stolen property in Laois

Gardaí have arrested three men in a house raid in Co. Laois.

Officers made the arrests during an intelligence-led search at a house in rural Co. Laois near the Tipperary border.

Three men were arrested at the scene and a large quantity of stolen property was recovered.

The three men, two of whom are aged 27 and one aged 31, are being held at Portlaoise, Tullamore and Athlone Garda Stations.

They can be detained for up to seven days and the investigation is ongoing.