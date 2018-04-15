Gardaí make specific appeal to Albanian community in search for missing girl

Gardaí have issued a renewed appeal for a missing teenage girl in Kildare.

17-year-old Olta Dodaj was last seen on Wednesday, April 11, at around 2.45pm in Newbridge.

Gardaí are specifically appealing to the Albanian community in Ireland.

Olta is described as being five foot three inches tall, with a slight build, long brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Newbridge Garda Station.