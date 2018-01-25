Gardaí make arrest in Reece Cullen stabbing investigation

Gardaí have arrested a juvenile this morning in connection with the fatal stabbing of Reece Cullen in Dublin on January 5, 2017.

The youth was arrested in the Tallaght area this morning after 7am and is being held at Tallaght Garda Station.

17-year-old Reece died after he was attacked in Kilcare Crescent in Jobstown in Tallaght.

Reece was taken to Tallaght Hospital but was later pronounced dead.

The teenager had recently lost his mother, Ann Marie Cullen, who died in September 2016.