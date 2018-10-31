Gardaí make arrest after teenager stabbed on DART
31/10/2018 - 06:30:00Back to Ireland Home
Gardaí are investigating an alleged assault on a DART in Dublin last night.
A teenager is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries in hospital after he received a stab wound to the chest.
The incident happened on a northbound service between Killester and Harmonstown.
A teenager was arrested shortly after 10pm at Killester Dart Station.
It appears that the victim and suspected offender were known to one another.
Services were suspended for a time between Clontarf and Howth Junction but are now back up and running.