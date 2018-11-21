Gardaí make arrest after seizing firearm in Limerick

Gardaí have seized a firearm and ammunition from a man in Limerick.

The man was arrested as part of an ongoing operation targeting organised crime in the county.

Officers stopped the man, who is in his 40s, while on patrol on the outskirts of Limerick city at 6pm yesterday.

He is being held under the provisions of Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act at Henry Street Garda station.

