Gardaí make arrest after seizing double-barrel shotgun in Dublin

Gardaí have seized a double-barrel shotgun and drugs in Dublin.

The find was made as part of a planned day of action yesterday in the Tallaght area when a house was searched in the Bawnlea area by members of the local Drugs Unit.

Along with the firearm and controlled drugs found at the scene, a stolen motorcycle was also recovered during the search.

A man in his late teens was arrested and detained under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act, 1939 at Tallaght Garda Station.

He is due to appear in court today charged in connection with the investigation.

- Digital Desk