Gardaí make arrest after seizing cannabis found in package bound for Cork

Revenue officers seized around 1.5kgs of herbal cannabis in the Portlaoise Mail Centre yesterday.

The drugs, said to be worth around €30,000, were hidden in a parcel labelled as ‘clothing'.

The package came from the US and was destined for an address in Cork.

A 19-year-old Irish man was arrested by Gardaí and was detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

