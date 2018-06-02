Gardaí make arrest after man dies in assault in Co. Cork

A man has died after being assaulted in Cork last night.

It is understood the incident happened at Willie Andies Pub at New Square in Mitchelstown at around 11pm.

Emergency services attend the scene but the man in his 30s died a short time later.

His body will be taken to Cork University Hospital for a post mortem after the State Pathologist carries out a technical examination. .

Another man in his 20s has been arrested and taken to Fermoy Garda station where an incident room has been set up.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses.