Gardaí make arrest after finding gun in boot of car in Sligo

Gardaí in Co. Sligo have seized a gun in the boot of a car and arrested a man.

Officers searched a house in Ballymote last night and found cannabis herb worth around €1,000 and the gun.

The car has been seized by Gardaí and the firearm has been sent to the Garda Ballistics Section for forensic examination.

A 37-year-old man was arrested at the scene and taken to Ballymote Garda Station where he remains in custody.

