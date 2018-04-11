Gardaí make arrest after finding gun in boot of car in Sligo
Gardaí in Co. Sligo have seized a gun in the boot of a car and arrested a man.
Officers searched a house in Ballymote last night and found cannabis herb worth around €1,000 and the gun.
The car has been seized by Gardaí and the firearm has been sent to the Garda Ballistics Section for forensic examination.
A 37-year-old man was arrested at the scene and taken to Ballymote Garda Station where he remains in custody.
- Digital Desk