Gardaí make arrest after €32k cannabis seizure in Co. Cork

Gardaí have arrested a man in his 20s and seized around €32,000 worth of cannabis herb in Co. Cork yesterday.

At approximately 7pm, Officers from the Midleton District Drugs Unit searched a house in Magners Hill, Youghal, Co. Cork at around 7pm last night.

During the search, they seized the suspected cannabis herb.

A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene and brought to Cobh Garda Station where he was detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before Youghal District Court this morning.