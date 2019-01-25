Gardaí make appeal for public not to share graphic images of fatal M50 accident

Gardaí are appealing to the public not to circulate images of a crash which claimed the life of a woman on Dublin's M50 yesterday.

The footage was taken by drivers passing the crash site.

The victim, who was in her 30s, suffered catastrophic injuries in the multi-vehicle crash involving three cars and a lorry, yesterday morning at the northbound Finglas exit of the motorway.

The scene of the collision between on the M50 today. Photo: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and her body was taken to Dublin City Morgue.

Gardaí are liaising with the family of the deceased woman and an incident room has been set up at Finglas Garda Station.

Investigators are appealing anyone who saw the crash to come forward.

They also say they have been alerted to a number of images from the crash scene being circulated online.

They are calling on the public not to share such images, out of respect for the family of the deceased and those involved in the crash.

The slip road from the M50 northbound at Junction 5 has been reopened.

Investigating gardaí are appealing for information, in particular, anyone who was travelling on the M50 from Junction 6 (Blanchardstown) and Junction 5 (Finglas) between 11.15am and 11.30am.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Finglas garda station on 01-6667500 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.