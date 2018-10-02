Gardaí make 12 arrests after 32 raids in child porn investigation

Gardaí have revealed that they have arrested 12 people in connection with a child abuse investigation.

Officers raided 32 premises in 12 counties between Thursday and yesterday in an operation targeting those who possess, import and distribute child pornography on the internet.

Digital material, computers and mobile telephones were seized during the searches and one of the raids targeted someone suspected of selling and facilitating the online distribution of child sex dolls.

This person was arrested and held for questioning before being released, and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Gardaí said they expect to carry out more searches and they have liaised with the Child and Family Agency, Tusla.

They said that this is the third phase of their operation and more than 100 suspects have been targeted. In February, they searched 38 premises, then they searched 35 more in July.

Strict reporting restrictions about the case are in place to protect victims.

Detective Chief Superintendent Declan Daly, who heads the Garda National Protective Services Bureau said: "The Garda Síochána wishes to reassure the public, through operations such as Ketch and other ongoing work undertaken by the Online Child Exploitation Unit, at the Garda National Protective Services Bureau (GNPSB), that they will continue to relentlessly pursue those involved in the possession, importation and distribution of child abuse material and who pose a danger to children within our communities”.

Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll, who heads Special Crime Operations, said: "The Garda Síochána places great importance on undertaking proactive initiatives that target those who use the Internet to exploit children online and who are involved in the downloading of child abuse material.”

