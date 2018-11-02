Gardaí looking to speak to men seen running from Athy murder scene

Investigations are continuing into the murder of David Boland in Athy, Co. Kildare.

The 34-year-old from Nurney was stabbed to death during a row in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Gardaí are appealing to motorists who may have dash cam footage from the scene to come forward.

David Boland. Photo via Facebook

David Boland suffered multiple stab wounds following the altercation on Duke Street at around 5.30am.

He was rushed to hospital but died from his injuries a number of hours later.

Mayor of Athy Martin Miley says he knew the victim: "I know the deceased, I know the family from the wider community in Athy.

"Extreme tragedy for the family themselves and for the community here and our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this point.

"A terrible, terrible tragedy."

A murder inquiry into the stabbing has been launched and Gardaí say they are following a number of lines of inquiry.

They are looking to speak to a group of young men seen running from the area around the time of the incident.

The victims car was also taken from the scene and burnt out nearby.

They are asking anyone with information to contact Athy Garda Station.

