Gardaí looking into possibility Dublin shooting connected with Kinahan cartel

Gardaí are investigating a shooting in Dublin's south inner city last night.

A man in his late 20s was shot in the leg in the Thomas Street area just after 9pm.

His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

No arrests have been made so far, but it is reported that gardaí are working on a theory that the shooting was part of an internal dispute with the Kinahan cartel.

Gardaí a the scene of the shooting last night. Pic: Collins

- Digital Desk