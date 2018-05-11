Gardaí looking into possibility Dublin shooting connected with Kinahan cartel
Gardaí are investigating a shooting in Dublin's south inner city last night.
A man in his late 20s was shot in the leg in the Thomas Street area just after 9pm.
His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
No arrests have been made so far, but it is reported that gardaí are working on a theory that the shooting was part of an internal dispute with the Kinahan cartel.
- Digital Desk