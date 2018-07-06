Gardaí looking for witnesses to burglary at Limerick factory after construction tools stolen

Gardaí are looking for witnesses to a burglary at a factory in Co Limerick yesterday morning.

A vehicle, as well as tools including drills, angle grinders and impact guns, were taken from the premises in Mungret, in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Gardaí are also advising anyone who owns construction materials and equipment, to ensure that property is properly stored and secured onsite, alarmed and covered by CCTV if possible.

Speaking at Henry Street Garda Station today, Crime Prevention Officer Sgt Ber Leetch said: ''This is the second incident we have had recently in Limerick where criminals have targeted premises which have tools and machinery on site.

"Gardaí and the Construction Industry Federation recently launched the 'Secure It Keep It' campaign which is aimed at reducing construction site crime.

"General tips such as making sure that all property is securely stored, ideally in a location alarmed and covered by CCTV. Have fencing or hoardings set up where possible and having good security lighting."

"The most important thing for anyone who owns machinery, tools, materials and equipment is to keep them secure. If possible, put some type of identity mark on them by way of stamping, etching or stencilling. Keep a record of property and contact gardaí immediately if anything is stolen."

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the Mungret area between the hours of 12 midnight and 1:45 am and may have noticed any suspicious activity to contact them at Roxboro Road garda station on 061-214340, The Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111or any garda station.

