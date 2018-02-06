Gardaí looking for 15-year-old girl missing since Sunday

A 15-year-old girl has gone missing from her home in Co. Waterford.

Gardaí are asking for help to find 15-year-old Janelle Quinn, who has been missing since Sunday.

Janelle was last seen in Dungarvan, Co Waterford, and is described as being five foot five inches tall, with brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen she was wearing black Active Wear pants, a turquoise Active Wear top and a red jacket with a hood.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dungarvan Garda Station at 058-48600, the Garda Confidential line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.