Gardaí launch murder probe following death of man four months after assault
A murder investigation has started following the death of a man who has been in hospital since January.
36-year-old Seamus Bell from Carrickmacross in Co. Monaghan was the victim of an assault five months ago at Main Street in the town.
He was pronounced dead at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital yesterday evening.
Gardaí upgraded their investigation to a murder inquiry, after receiving post mortem results this afternoon.